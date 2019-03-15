Renovate Your Home This Spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, winter tends to leave its mark on homes inside and out – whether it’s due to holiday foot traffic or harsh weather. With spring right around the corner, now is a great time to determine what projects will likely add the most value to your home for immediate improvements that leave a lasting impact.

For homeowners looking to revamp their home ahead of warmer weather, it may be easier to enlist help from a professional instead of tackling projects themselves. So, whether it’s replacing an outdated HVAC unit, changing out the windows or upgrading kitchen and bathrooms, renovators don’t have to do it alone and shouldn’t be ashamed to ask for help.

HGTV’s Erin and Ben Napier have a passion for renovation and restoring older homes. They’ve seen it all while bringing homes back to life and know who to call for projects that are just too big to tackle without professional helping hands.

"Erin and I like to focus on the kitchen first," Ben said. We like to have our priorities and make list and kitchens are always at the top of that list for sure. And countertops are somewhere we like to spend money. It’s a big surface area."

"Cabinets are the other big ticket item in a kitchen and if you want to just do a quick make over on your cabinets it’s a 3-5 day process for the installation if you go through home depot home services," Erin said.

