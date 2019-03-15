Police post selfie of shoplifting suspect found on phone he left behind

LAKESIDE, Colo. – The Lakeside Police Department posted a selfie from a phone left behind by an alleged shoplifter.

The Facebook post shows Crow Lowry, who allegedly shoplifted at Walmart Thursday and left his cellphone at the store on North Harlan Street.

“While Shoplifting at the Walmart today you left your Cell Phone. Please contact the Lakeside Police Department for your cellphone and (your) Shoplifting Charge,” LPD wrote. “Hope to see you soon.”

Lakeside is a small municipality located immediately west of Denver’s city limits.

