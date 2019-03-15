Get In The Spirit with St. Patrick’s Day Drinks

Celebrate responsibly this holiday with some festive drink ideas from Fine Wine & Good Spirits.
Here's the full recipes for each drink:
Top O’ The Mornin’ Tonic
- 1 ½ oz Celtic Honey Liqueur
- 4 oz tonic water
- ½ oz Jacquin's Creme de Menthe Green
Combine all ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice; stir gently.
Clover Club
- 2 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin
- 1 oz egg white
- ¾ oz fresh lemon juice
- ½ oz grenadine
- ¾ oz simple syrup
- 4 fresh raspberries, plus 3 for garnish
Muddle raspberries with simple syrup in the bottom of a shaker. Add first four ingredients. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with skewered raspberries.
The Tipperary
- 1 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey
- 1 oz Chartreuse
- 1 oz vermouth
Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.