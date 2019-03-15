Get In The Spirit with St. Patrick’s Day Drinks

Celebrate responsibly this holiday with some festive drink ideas from Fine Wine & Good Spirits.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's the full recipes for each drink:

Top O’ The Mornin’ Tonic

1 ½ oz Celtic Honey Liqueur

4 oz tonic water

½ oz Jacquin's Creme de Menthe Green

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice; stir gently.

Clover Club

2 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

1 oz egg white

¾ oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz grenadine

¾ oz simple syrup

4 fresh raspberries, plus 3 for garnish

Muddle raspberries with simple syrup in the bottom of a shaker. Add first four ingredients. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with skewered raspberries.

The Tipperary

1 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey

1 oz Chartreuse

1 oz vermouth

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.