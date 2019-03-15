Get In The Spirit with St. Patrick’s Day Drinks

Celebrate responsibly this holiday with some festive drink ideas from Fine Wine & Good Spirits.

Here's the full recipes for each drink:

Top O’ The Mornin’ Tonic

  • 1 ½ oz Celtic Honey Liqueur
  • 4 oz tonic water
  • ½ oz Jacquin's Creme de Menthe Green

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice; stir gently.

Clover Club

  • 2 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin
  • 1 oz egg white
  • ¾ oz fresh lemon juice
  • ½ oz grenadine
  • ¾ oz simple syrup
  • 4 fresh raspberries, plus 3 for garnish

 Muddle raspberries with simple syrup in the bottom of a shaker. Add first four ingredients. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with skewered raspberries.

 The Tipperary

  • 1 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey
  • 1 oz Chartreuse
  • 1 oz vermouth

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.

