Exercises You Can Do Daily, Right From Your Desk at Work

Are you looking for a way to exercise, but have trouble finding the time between work or school?

You're in luck. Health and wellness coach Ashley Singer from Ashley Blake Fitness has some exercises you can do, right from your chair at your desk! You don't even need to get up.

A sedentary lifestyle has become a leading cause for obesity in America. It is linked to diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer, as well as physical chronic conditions like tight hips, lower back pain, poor posture and stiff joints.

These easy exercises can combat the affects of prolonged sitting.