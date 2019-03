Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Still looking for treats to bring to your St. Patrick's Day parties this weekend?

Classic Cake in Center City and Cherry Hill is offering some Irish classics, including Irish Potatoes, Bailey's Irish Cream Macaroons, Irish Soda Bread, and Shamrock cookies.

Chef Robert Bennett joined us in our kitchen to show us how he makes some of his sweetest treats, and how you can do it yourself at home.

For more information on Classic Cake, click here.