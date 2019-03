Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Potato Chip Day only happens once a year, so PHL 17 decided to celebrate it the right way at the Herr's Snack Factory.

The company has been a Pennsylvania staple for 73 years. The family run business has more than 30 flavors of chips.

If you would like to learn how you can celebrate National Potato Chip Day with a tour of the factory click here!

