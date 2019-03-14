Celebrate National Pi(e) Day with Treats from Two Reading Terminal Market Bakeries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is March 14th, otherwise known as 3/14 - and that means it's National Pi Day!

Pi is the number that never ends. It's the mathematical constant that represents the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

But of course, it's also National Pi Day, like the dessert.

Flying Monkey Bakery and Metropolitan Bakery, both in Reading Terminal Market, are both celebrating the holiday with classics and seasonal treats.

