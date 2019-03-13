Stove & Tap in Lansdale to Host St. Paddy’s Block Party Celebration Benefitting Eagles Autism Challenge

Posted 9:40 AM, March 13, 2019

Are you looking for Saint Patrick's Day plans? Do you want to celebrate with authentic Irish food? And do you want it to be all for a good cause?

Stove & Tap on Main Street in Lansdale is hosting a block party with some proceeds benefitting Team Jack Ryan for the Eagles Autism Challenge.

The restaurant is blocking off Wood street between Main and Madison streets for the festivities from 10 AM until 10 PM. The block party will feature food vendors, raffles and live music.

Last year, Team Jack Ryan raised over $12,000 in fundraising. This year, Stove & Tap owner Justin Weathers wants to personally raise $1,000 to help the team raise even more than last year. The team has already raised over $3,000.

Proceeds from the featured Boardroom cocktail, a Banger Eating contest, and raffles will all go to the team.

For more information, visit StoveAndTap.com.

To donate to Team Jack Ryan and the Eagles Autism Challenge, click here.

