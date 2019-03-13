Hundreds of Students Participate in National History Day at the National Constitution Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - On Wednesday, over 400 high school students presented entries on the theme “Triumph and Tragedy in History” for the National History Day Philadelphia citywide competition at the National Constitution Center. First and second place winners received a full scholarship, funded by community fundraising efforts, to attend the statewide competition as the Philadelphia delegation.

About National History Day

Each year, more than 500,000 students across the country participate in the National History Day contest. The NHD program received the NEH Medal of Honor in 2011, the nation’s highest honor in the Humanities, awarded by the U.S. president. Students choose historical topics related to a theme and conduct extensive primary and secondary research through libraries, archives, museums, oral history interviews, and historic sites. Students present their work in original papers, websites, exhibits, performances, and documentaries. Every year Philadelphia, selects about 65 to 70 students from its district competition to send a delegation to the Pennsylvania NHD State Finals. Students selected there then represent the Pennsylvania in the National Finals. On March 13 – 14, over 400 students will gather at the National Constitution Center for the Philadelphia district competition. The Philadelphia NHD program partners, some 50+ cultural institutions, make this program available to Philadelphia students and fund student participation at the national and state levels, making Philadelphia unique in NHD for opening access to this distinguished program to students from all neighborhoods.