Love Girl Scout Cookies? Try These Shakes Inspired By Your Favorite Flavors

Everybody loves the time of year when Girl Scout cookies are sold, but now a local restaurant is offering a unique way to enjoy some of our favorites.

P'unk Burger in South Philadelphia is making Girl Scout Cookie milkshakes, made with the actual cookies themselves.

Marlo Dilks, owner of P'unk Burger joined us in studio along with two girl scouts to showcase the four delicious shakes, along with the tasty burger options you can get at the restaurant.

They include:

Toasted Coconut and Sea Salt Caramel Cookie shake - vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle, toasted coconut, caramel, sea salt, Caramel deLites cookie pieces

Campfire Cookie Shake - A kicked-up version of P'UNK s'mores shake with vanilla ice cream, Nutella, marshmallow, graham cracker, and S’mores cookie

Mint Cookie Shake (Vegan option!) - Vanilla ice cream, fresh mint leaves, crushed Thin Mint cookies, chocolate drizzle

Chocolate PB Cookie and Jelly Cookie Shake - Peanut butter ice cream, Nutella, grape jelly with crushed Peanut Butter Patties

