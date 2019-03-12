Budweiser is Reimagining Ads of the Past to Celebrate International Women’s Day

In honor of International Women’s Day, Budweiser is reimagining it’s ads of the past.

Bud selected ads from the ‘50s and ‘60s, and with the help of female artists and HASHTAG SeeHer, the ads were reimagined to portray women in more balanced and empowered roles. The ads are part of Bud’s new partnership with #SeeHer to help improve the accurate portrayals of women in advertising.

Each of the ads speak to a theme that directly addresses the issues in past ads: independence, equality, and female friendship. This morning, the side-by-side ads were featured in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times and The Chicago Tribune. Today, only Sixty-One percent of ads portray women positively.

The Association of National Advertisers launched the HASHTAG SeeHer campaign in June 2016 - with the mission to increase the accurate portrayal of women in media by 20% by 2020, the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote.

To learn see more about the reimagined ads, visit @BudweiserUSA on Instagram and Twitter.

