Weekend Philler Episode 314

Posted 2:30 PM, March 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:31PM, March 10, 2019

On Weekend Philler Episode 314, we visit the world's first museum of American pizza culture Pizza Brain, eat ice cream and play video games at Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory, eat authentic British cuisine at The British Chip Shop, learn how to breathe with Sheri Marcantuono Lotus Wood Journey, play in the Special Olympics Pennsylvania's Bocce championship, and interview Drew Fuller from Charmed!

Weekend Philler Episode 314 highlights include:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.