Special Olympics Pennsylvania Unified Champion Schools encourages social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities on teams for training and competition.

This year was the largest number of teams to date – a total of thirteen schools. Each school brought two teams to compete in hopes of winning and advancing to the State Unified Bocce Championship and competing in Hershey, PA. For more information about SOPA-Philly’s mission, head to http://www.specialolympicspa.org.