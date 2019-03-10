Reiki with Sheri Marcantuaono

You may recognize this familiar face from previous episodes! Sheri Marcantuono Lotus Wood Journey gave the Weekend Philler a reading back in October, but that’s not her day job. Sheri is also a licensed Reiki master, and teaches kids and teenagers about mindfulness.
