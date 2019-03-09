IN FOCUS: Autism Awareness, Fundraising, and Research

Autism Awareness Month is in April and according to the CDC, approximately 1 in 59 children were diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder in 2018.

We are joined by students who are part of the student run television network at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey. Jodi Moser and Billy Raike tell us about producing and hosting a live five-hour telethon to support the non-profit “My Brother Rocks the Spectrum.” The co- executive producers discuss how it is organized and how money is raised.

We then sit down with a representative from the organization, “My Brother Rocks the Spectrum.” Pip Carty, of “We Rock The Spectrum” in Audubon owns a gym that supports the initiative. She shares details about the charity, the way Rowan students are helping provide for the non-profit and we hear how the gym is specially designed for children living with autism.

What is new in treatment, therapies and developments regarding autism? The Clinical Director of The Center for Autism in Philadelphia, Dr. Bari Keller, discusses that and Autism Spectrum Disorder and what the clinical community is doing to help.

A mother whose son attended the facility shares her son and her family’s story and how a specialized program has helped her 4-year old son Lucas to move on to preschool. “In Focus” is broadcast Saturdays at 6:30am and 12:30pm on PHL17.