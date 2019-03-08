Ride For a Reason Benefits S. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Life Time Fitness are hosting “Ride For a Reason,” a work out for a good cause tomorrow morning.

It’s a four hour stationary bike ride from 8 AM until noon that helps raise money for the hospital and the Life Time Foundation, which benefits the wellness of children. It’s hosted nationwide, and since the event was created 4 years ago it has raised 2.5 million dollars.

They have already raised 1 million dollars this year, and are hoping to reach 2 million tomorrow!

The event is happening in four locations in our area, including Ardmore, Wayne, Fort Washington.

For more information on how and where you can participate, or to donate, click here.

