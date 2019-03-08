La Fourno Ristorante-Trattoria Celebrating National Meatball Day

Posted 10:16 AM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:53AM, March 8, 2019

Mamma Mia!

Saturday is National Meatball Day and La Fourno Ristorante-Trattoria  from South Street is celebrating with their top meatball dishes.

Executive Chef Al Grafstrom is sharing his mother’s Linguini and Meatballs, Rigatoni and Meatballs, and Meatball Pizza.

The ristorante is also offering specials on their meatball dishes:

$6 meatball panini
$6 meatball pizza pie
$9.95 lunch special linguini/ rigatoni and meatballs special
$14.95 dinner special linguini/ rigatoni and meatballs special

For more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.