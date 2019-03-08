La Fourno Ristorante-Trattoria Celebrating National Meatball Day

Mamma Mia!

Saturday is National Meatball Day and La Fourno Ristorante-Trattoria from South Street is celebrating with their top meatball dishes.

Executive Chef Al Grafstrom is sharing his mother’s Linguini and Meatballs, Rigatoni and Meatballs, and Meatball Pizza.

The ristorante is also offering specials on their meatball dishes:

$6 meatball panini

$6 meatball pizza pie

$9.95 lunch special linguini/ rigatoni and meatballs special

$14.95 dinner special linguini/ rigatoni and meatballs special

For more information, click here.