Focus on Your Nutrition with Kelly Jones During National Nutrition Month

March is National Nutrition Month. Luckily, Registered Dietician Kelly Jones joined us in studio to tell us how we can personalize our nutrition plan.

It's important to focus on what's best for your own body when focusing on your nutrition. Kelly is encouraging people to choose foods with less added sugars and to eat more colorful that you actually enjoy.

Two innovative products that are new to the yogurt aisle can help you do that!

Two Good Greek Lowfat Yogurt is made with a unique straining process that bring the sugar down to just 2 grams per serving. That's 85% less than the average yogurt. It also has 12 grams of protein per serving and only 2 grams of fat.

Good Plants Dairy Free is an almond milk probiotic yogurt alternative that has just 4 grams of sugar per serving, with 5 grams of protein. That's less sugar and more protein than other almond milk yogurt alternatives.

You can use these yogurts to make other tasty and healthy recipes too!

For more information, visit LightAndFit.com.

