On March 8th, the Asian Arts Initiative and Qunify are holding an event to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The organizers say it’s to celebrate the radical spirit of a united international women’s movement.

There will be interactive stations, a DJ, performances, and an LGBTQ dance social.

