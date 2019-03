In this freezing cold, we’re all thinking about being somewhere warmer.

That warmer place is coming right to Philadelphia soon, in Reading Terminal Market!

Careda’s Caribbean Cuisine is set to open this April.

Owner Careda Matthews immigrated to the United States from Jamaica. She joined us on our kitchen set to show her authentic Caribbean dish, steamed red snapper over rice and kidney beans with okra, julienne bell peppers, onions, fried plantains, and a yard slaw.