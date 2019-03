× Tuckahoe Cheesecake Whips Up Delicious Treats on National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day

March 6th is National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart drove down to Tuckahoe, New Jersey to visit Tuckahoe Cheesecake. The bakery is known for their cheesecakes and other treats.

Click here for more information on Tuckahoe Cheesecake.

