Bud Light Is Among Several Brands Driving the “Transparency Trend”

It’s no secret that consumers are demanding more transparency from the food and beverage industries. Lisa Leake, author of bestselling cookbook “100 Days of Real Food” is here talk about several brands who have chosen the path of “Clear Label & Real Ingredients” to drive the “Transparency Trend” for consumers.

Bud Light is becoming more transparent in sharing what's in their beer, and what's not in their beer. It is the first beer in the US to clearly label what is inside.

Lisa's tips of what to look for on labels include:

Looking for ingredients you might cook with at home

Look for additives and artificial flavors you don't want or recognize

LaraBar and Applegate are two other brands that clearly list their simple ingredients as well.

Reading the labels helps you become more educated about what is in your food so you can decide what you want and what's right for you.

For more information, visit TapIntoYourBeer.com and 100DaysofRealFood.com.