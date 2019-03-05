Mummers Mourn Legend Bob Shannon Jr.

The Mummers community lost an icon Tuesday with the passing of longtime Quaker City String Band captain, Bob Shannon Jr.  Bob Shannon Jr. was captain of Quaker City String Band from 1972 to 2008 and captured the 1st prize captains honor 7 times.   When Bob stepped down as Captain, he stepped up to join PHL17’s Steve Highsmith for String Band coverage of the parade.  A true gentleman of mummery, Bob will be missed by many.   Our condolences go out to the Shannon and Quaker City String Band families.

So many that Bob touched over the years are taking to Social Media to offer kind words and we’ve collected some below…

 

