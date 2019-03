× Catahoula Bar and Restaurant Hosts Mardi Gras Party

Catahoula Bar and Restaurant in Queen Village is hosting a Mardi Gras party.

They’ve been celebrating Mardi Gras for the past 10 years.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart spoke to the owner, bar manager and chef about what people can expect.

Click here to learn more about Catahoula Bar and Restaurant.

