WWE Superstar Stops By Ahead of Monday Night Raw

Posted 9:45 AM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:43AM, March 4, 2019

Monday Night Raw is back at the Wells Fargo Center and WWE Superstar Drew Mcintyre stopped by to talk about what fans can expect.

Mcintyre said Philadelphia is one of the hotbeds for professional wrestling and the fans stick out.

"The fans have always been wild and crazy and passionate. They remind me of the soccer fans back home."

Mcintyre is the first-ever Scottishman signed to WWE.

"The long flights and long car rides are very difficult, but they are very rewarding because this is all I've ever wanted to do. You know to be able to do it in such a grand platform, WWE and the Wells Fargo Center, it's literally living the dream," he said.

Monday Night Raw begins at the Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 PM. Click here for ticketing information.

