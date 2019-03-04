Local T-Shirt Company Sells Thousands of Bryce Harper Themed Shirts

Posted 10:34 AM, March 4, 2019, by

Shortly after news broke that Bryce Harper is joining the Phillies, the folks at Rush Order Tees in Northeast Philadephia started selling Bryce Harper themed shirts.

They sell customizable t-shirts and Harper shirts have been one of the hottest selling items lately.

There are 5 to 7 different designs and management says they plan to donate the proceeds from the shirts to the Chris Long Foundation.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart stopped by their location.

Click here for more information on Rush Order Tees and their Bryce Harper t-shirts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.