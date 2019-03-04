× Local T-Shirt Company Sells Thousands of Bryce Harper Themed Shirts

Shortly after news broke that Bryce Harper is joining the Phillies, the folks at Rush Order Tees in Northeast Philadephia started selling Bryce Harper themed shirts.

They sell customizable t-shirts and Harper shirts have been one of the hottest selling items lately.

There are 5 to 7 different designs and management says they plan to donate the proceeds from the shirts to the Chris Long Foundation.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart stopped by their location.

Click here for more information on Rush Order Tees and their Bryce Harper t-shirts.