Spring Must Haves With Valerie Greenberg

*The following post is sponsored.

Here to talk about her Spring Must Haves is lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg!

There are many reasons to smile this year. Dentistry.com is an all new, free platform that is now available to users throughout the United States. The website’s mission is to help improve the state of oral health by making it easier than ever for people to find dentists, have access to education & content, and receive proper dental treatments.

Dentistry.com is basically WebMD meets ZocDoc meets Yelp for the dental industry. Oral health is so important — roughly 50% of the population still does not go to the dentist in a given year. The reality is that untreated dental issues can lead to bigger problems down the road, potentially even harming vital organs, something that not a lot of people know.

Now you also may want to shed some layers to that you look your absolute best!

Cutera truSculpt® iD provides a safe, effective, and clinically proven treatment to permanently eliminate fat cells and decrease circumference in stubborn areas around the abdomen and flanks. With truSculpt® iD, patients can get the body definition they want, even in areas that have been resistant to diet and exercise. TruSculpt® iD uses innovative Monopolar RF technology to selectively target fat and therapeutically heat it – until fat cells are eliminated by passing through the body naturally. It is non-invasive and there is no downtime. This goes for approximately $2,250 per 15-minute treatment area (varies by geographic location and provider).

You can go to www.trusculpt.com for more information and to find a provider near you.

Now, you may also want some spring to bounce into your hair, while cutting down styling time!

Garnier Fructis Sleek Shot In-Shower Styler cuts sleeking time with Garnier’s new mix-in sleek oil – just mix with shampoo, wash and rinse. Infused with Argan Oil, this in shower style booster helps reduce the amount of time spent styling hair with a blow dry or flat iron, leaving your hair soft, smooth and frizz free – with more time to get on with your day.

This retails for $4.49 and is available on GarnierUSA.com and at drug, food, and was just released to mass market retailers in January 2019.

The Ultimate Clear Skin Kit from TruSelf Organics makes skincare with natural and organic ingredients.

Face Wash, Mask and Moisturizer can be bought separate or together but as a package is everything you need to start a routine. to maintain clear healthy skinCode SPRING25 for 25 % off. You can find more on www.truselforganics.com for $55.