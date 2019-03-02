In Focus: College Programs to Help Overcome Educational Obstacles

This week we highlight some of the educational obstacles first generation college students can face.

We first talk to Kimberley Lewis, Director of Outreach and Engagement at Philadelphia Futures, a nonprofit geared toward supporting the first generation college student experience. We also talk with Keane Barksdale, a senior at Northeastern High School, who will be attending Johns Hopkins University next year.

Then, we talk about the Open Textbook Network, which recently came to Drexel University. Elizabeth Ten Have, Director of Library Academic Partnerships at Drexel, joins us to talk about the Open Textbook Network Library- which allows students to download PDFs of their textbooks for free.

We move on to a summer program at Temple University that's inspiring high school girls to enter STEM careers. Dr. Jamie Bracey-Green, Director of the Temple Center for Inclusive Competitiveness, discusses the new program and how anyone can enter STEM fields with enough dedication.

In the last segment, we discuss Rowan College at Burlington County's 3+1 program with its President, Dr. Michael Cioce, and a student enrolled in the program, Brian O'Neal. The program allows students to begin coursework for their junior year on the community college campus and at the much lower tuition rate.