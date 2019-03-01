Spring Must-Haves with Lifestyle Expert Valerie Greenberg

Posted 1:45 PM, March 1, 2019, by

Dentistry.com is an all new, free platform that is now available to users throughout the United States [worldwide]. The website’s mission is to help improve the state of oral health by making it easier than ever for people to find dentists, have access to education & content, and receive proper dental treatments. Dentistry.com is basically WebMD meets ZocDoc meets Yelp for the dental industry. Oral health is so important -- roughly 50% of the population still does not go to the dentist in a given year. The reality is that untreated dental issues can lead to bigger problems down the road, potentially even harming vital organs, something that not a lot of people know.

Cutera truSculpt® iD provides a safe, effective, and clinically proven treatment to permanently eliminate fat cells and decrease circumference in stubborn areas around the abdomen and flanks. With truSculpt® iD, patients can get the body definition they want, even in areas that have been resistant to diet and exercise. truSculpt® iD uses innovative Monopolar RF technology to selectively target fat and therapeutically heat it – until fat cells are eliminated by passing through the body naturally. It is non-invasive and there is no downtime.

Retails: Approximately $2,250 per 15-minute treatment area (varies by geographic location and provider)

Visit http://www.trusculpt.com for more information and to find a provider near you

Garnier Fructis Sleek Shot In-Shower Styler: Cut sleeking time with Garnier’s new mix-in sleek oil – just mix with shampoo, wash and rinse. Infused with Argan Oil, this in shower style booster helps reduce the amount of time spent styling hair with a blow dry or flat iron, leaving your hair soft, smooth and frizz free – with more time to get on with your day.

Price: $4.49; Available on GarnierUSA.com and at drug, food, and was just released to mass market retailers in January 2019

TruSelf Organics makes skincare with all natural and organic ingredients: The Ultimate Clear Skin Kit - Face Wash, Mask and Moisturizer can be bought separate or together but as a package is everything you need to start a routine to maintain clear healthy skin. Use code SPRING25 for 25% off at http://www.truselforganics.com $55

