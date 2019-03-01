Pretend Summer is Here at the Atlantic City Boat Show

Posted 10:10 AM, March 1, 2019, by

If you are dreaming of warmer days the Atlantic City Boat Show might be the place for you this weekend! While it won't change the weather outside, it will put you in the summer spirit.

The show will be at the Atlantic City Convention Center until March 3.

If you are looking to buy or just want something different to do there is an activity for everyone in your family. Explore hundreds of boats, the latest marine technology and fishing equipment.

Admission is $16 and children 12 and under get in for free!

Click here to learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.