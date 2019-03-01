Pretend Summer is Here at the Atlantic City Boat Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are dreaming of warmer days the Atlantic City Boat Show might be the place for you this weekend! While it won't change the weather outside, it will put you in the summer spirit.

The show will be at the Atlantic City Convention Center until March 3.

If you are looking to buy or just want something different to do there is an activity for everyone in your family. Explore hundreds of boats, the latest marine technology and fishing equipment.

Admission is $16 and children 12 and under get in for free!

Click here to learn more.