Philadelphia Union Host Media Mayhem Charity Event

Posted 9:23 AM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:21AM, March 1, 2019

The Philadelphia Union hosted a “Media Mayhem Charity Event” at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester ahead of the home opener.

Our morning team competed for the chance to win $2,000 to donate to charity.

The gaming tournament pinned members of the media against each other to play the popular soccer video game, FIFA.  Sadly they didn't take home the big prize, but they did have a lot of fun!

The Union's coach said the team is ready for a strong season.

"In MLS you want to start quick, you want to take as many points early in the season when teams maybe aren't operating at 100%," said Head Coach Jim Curtin.

Stay with PHL17 for Philadelphia Union coverage throughout their season. We're the official broadcast home for the team.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.