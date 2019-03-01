Philadelphia Union Host Media Mayhem Charity Event

The Philadelphia Union hosted a “Media Mayhem Charity Event” at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester ahead of the home opener.

Our morning team competed for the chance to win $2,000 to donate to charity.

The gaming tournament pinned members of the media against each other to play the popular soccer video game, FIFA. Sadly they didn't take home the big prize, but they did have a lot of fun!

The Union's coach said the team is ready for a strong season.

"In MLS you want to start quick, you want to take as many points early in the season when teams maybe aren't operating at 100%," said Head Coach Jim Curtin.

Stay with PHL17 for Philadelphia Union coverage throughout their season. We're the official broadcast home for the team.