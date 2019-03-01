Heart Treatment for Premature Babies

Posted 9:08 AM, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:07AM, March 1, 2019

*The following post is sponsored. 

Each year, nearly 60,000 premature babies in the U.S. are born with a very low birth weight and one out of five have a life-threatening opening in the heart.

Anthony Daly, whose baby Tony was born prematurely with this heart defect and needed urgent treatment, joins us today, along with Dr. Evan Zahn, who implanted the world’s first and only device approved specifically for premature babies - smaller than a pea - in baby Tony’s heart.

"A PDA is a vessel that often in a premature baby is a large vessel that connects the two circulations- the systemic and pulmonary circulation," said Dr. Zahn. "In a PDA, the lungs get flooded with extra blood.

Baby Tony had a PDA when he was born. The hospital monitored this condition and Tony is now the typical 3-year-old.

"He has no lasting effects from his procedure beside pure joy," said Anthony Daly.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.