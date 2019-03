Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Cali! This 5-month-old blind kitten is looking for a patient and loving forever home.

Cali didn't have an easy start. She was rescued by the PSPCA after her previous owner didn't take very good care of her. After suffering severe eye infections that were not cared for, Cali had to have both eyes removed.

This sweet kitten is still adjusting, but will be getting around like a regular cat in no time!

If you want to learn more about Cali visit the PSPCA.