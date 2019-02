Looking to make a new healthy and delicious snack? How about a classic strawberry smoothie?

Registered Dietician Caroline R. Eisenberg, RD joined us to show us a tasty classic recipe, and to talk about the many health benefits strawberries have.

Strawberry Smoothie Recipe:

1/2 banana

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 cup spinach

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1-2tsp honey

Health Benefits of Strawberries: