Get Lost in Pop Culture Treasure at a Bizarre Museum in Oaks

Posted 10:11 AM, February 28, 2019, by

One man's ever growing collection of Americana will take you on a bizarre adventure that you won't regret.

Located in Oaks, just a few miles from the King of Prussia Mall you will find American Treasure Tour Museum. The 100,000 square foot space is filled with thousands of wacky items that filled the nation before the digital age.

The $15 admission will allow you to hop on a tram and have a guided tour throughout the facility.  Get lost in the music room, which you are able to explore on foot and see one of the world's largest collection of Nickelodeons.

American Treasure Tour is a one of a kind museum, that will give you a one of a kind experience.

