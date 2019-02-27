“Calling All Divas” Premieres This Weekend at the Keswick Theatre

Posted 9:53 AM, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:49AM, February 27, 2019

Looking for a night of fun and music with the girls? You’re not going to want to miss this.

“Calling All Divas” is premiering this Saturday at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, PA.

It’s all about friendship, girl power, and love.

The show features a local diva, Carol Riddick, who is from Philadelphia and the president of the local Grammy Recording Academy chapter.

She joined us with divas Lisa, Trenna, and Brittanyann.

The show features music from The Pointer Sisters, Whitney Houston, Carole King, Aretha Franklin, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus and much more!

For more information and tickets, click here.

