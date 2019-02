× Popular Soul Food Spot Stays Busy after Fire Rips through Old Building

Soulfed Philly is a popular restaurant in North Philadelphia that’s known for their seafood.

They are operating out of a temporary location after a fire ripped through their old building at 17th and Lehigh Streets in early February.

The owner says they are currently in the process of trying to repair the old spot while opening another location.

PHL17’s Khire Stewart spoke with the owner.