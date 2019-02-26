Local Restaurant Offers CBD-Infused Dinner

Roots Cafe, located in downtown West Chester, is the first suburban restaurant to host a CBD-Infused dinner.

CBD is one of the latest culinary trends to hit the market and is perfectly legal in Pennsylvania.

"CBD is an extract from the marijuana plant. There's no THC in it, no psychoactive components of it," said Chef/ Owner Dan Merola.

The five-course dinner is happening Thursday, February 28th from 6-10 PM. Menu items include Burrata, Elk Meatballs, Smoked Rack of Lamb, Coconut Red Curry Cioppino and a Hemp Panna Cotta. These dishes are also available CBD-free.

"The CBD will be introduced in each plate and the total sum will be about 10-15 mg for the entire dinner. It'll give the diners a nice, easy feeling after," said Chef/ Owner John Hearn.

CBD has proven medical benefits when it comes to anxiety, seizures, spasms, inflammation and much more. Tickets run $80 per person and you can reserve your spot by calling the restaurant at (610) 455-0100. For more information visit Roots Cafe's site here.