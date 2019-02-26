Learn to Make Traditional Polish Food at ‘Pierogial’ School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Traditional Polish food isn't easy to find, but one Philadelphia restaurant is changing that, by teaching you how to make it in your own kitchen.

Mom Mom's Kitchen and Polish Food Cart has expanded their business by adding cooking classes or as they call it "Pierogial" School. They offer both public and private sessions and it gives you a chance to learn from two very experienced pierogi makers.

Owners Ryan Elmore and Kaitlin Wines take you into their Orthodox Street kitchen to show you how to make the traditional Polish dish from scratch.

