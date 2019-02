× Pink Invitational Raises Money for Breast Cancer

Over the weekend, thousands of gymnasts from all over the country took part in Unite For Her’s Pink Invitational at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

It’s the county’s largest gymnastics fundraiser. The proceeds go to Unite For Her, which is a non-profit that helps women that have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart was there and spoke with participants.

Click here for more information on Unite For Her.