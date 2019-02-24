On Weekend Philler Episode 313,
we try the best ribs on this side of Missouri at Sugarpuddin's Ribs and More, try some awesome beers with our new friends at Bald Birds Brewing Company, indulge in some real Italian gelato at Gelato Dolceria, come out for a night of comedy at Philly Improv Theater, learn about the Philadelphia Union and Sons of Ben, and ask Philadelphia Union team members about their most embarrassing moments on the field!
Weekend Philler Episode 311 highlights include:
- Sugarpuddin's
- Bald Birds Brewing Co.
- Gelato Dolceria
- Philly Improv Theater
- Sons of Ben
- Union most embarrassing moments
If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!!
For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.