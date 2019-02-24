Weekend Philler Episode 313

Posted 12:00 AM, February 24, 2019, by

On Weekend Philler Episode 313,

we try the best ribs on this side of Missouri at Sugarpuddin's Ribs and More, try some awesome beers with our new friends at Bald Birds Brewing Company, indulge in some real Italian gelato at Gelato Dolceria, come out for a night of comedy at Philly Improv Theater, learn about the Philadelphia Union and Sons of Ben, and ask Philadelphia Union team members about their most embarrassing moments on the field!

Weekend Philler Episode 311 highlights include:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.