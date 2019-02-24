PHILADELPHIA, PA — If there’s one thing we all have in common it’s laughter, and if you ever see a show at Philly Improv Theater you will do plenty of laughing! Philly Improv Theater, also known as “PHIT,” is a short walk from Rittenhouse Square in downtown Philadelphia. They offer workshops, acting and improv classes, and shows every night of the week. One of the great things about seeing an improv show is that everything is made up on the spot, so no two shows are alike. We were surprised at some of the goofy things the performers came up with. Weekend Philler took a peek at all that Philly Improv Theater has to offer. See for yourself in this edition of “In The Community.”

For tickets and more information about Philly Improv Theater, you can visit: phillyimprovtheater.com