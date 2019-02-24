Weekend Philler asks players on the Philadelphia Union about their most embarrassing moments on the field!
Philadelphia Union: Most Embarrassing Moments
-
Weekend Philler Episode 313
-
Weekend Philler Episode 312
-
Weekend Philler Episode 310: Holiday Extravaganza!
-
Thirsty Dice
-
Weekend Philler Episode 307
-
-
Weekend Philler Episode 311
-
Gelato Dolceria
-
Sugarpuddin’s
-
Weekend Philler Episode 308
-
Weekend Philler Episode 309
-
-
The Hip Hop Shop
-
South Jersey Geek Fest
-
Bald Birds Brewing Company