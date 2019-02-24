Philadelphia Union and Sons of Ben

Here’s what you need to know before you go to a Philadelphia Union game!

The Philadelphia Union have been part of Major League Soccer since 2010 and play at Talen Energy Stadium in West Chester, PA. If you’ve never watched, some important terms that might help you throughout the game are Phang, kit, boot, pitch, and doop. And they are all explained here!

In addition to learning these terms, you should also be familiar with the Sons of Ben. They are the official support group of the Philadelphia Union and create banners, set off smoke bombs, beat drums, and organize cheers and chants during the game. They have a lot of fun, quirky traditions that keep fans entertained and included the whole time. Union soccer is a Philadelphia sports experience like no other!

Check out the Sons of Ben documentary on Netflix (and more) to learn more about them.