× Harlem Globetrotters Visit Philadelphia Elementary School

Harlem Globetrotters stars Darnell “Speedy” Artis and Zeus McClurkin put on a show for 200 students at Pastorius-Richardson Elementary School in East Germantown.

Their mission was to educate the students on ways to end and prevent bullying.

The two players also showed the students and teachers some of their ball tricks and even shot a few hoops.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart caught up with them.