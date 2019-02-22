Flyers PA Announcer Lou Nolan Talks Upcoming Stadium Series

Posted 10:13 AM, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08AM, February 22, 2019

The Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins are set to face off tomorrow for the Stadium Series outside hockey game outside at Lincoln Financial Field!

This is the second game of the outside Battle of Pennsylvania. The Penguins took game one in Pittsburgh back in 2017.

Tomorrow is the fourth game the Flyers will ever play outside. The first game was in Boston at Fenway Park in 2010, and across the street from the Linc at Citizens Bank Park in 2012.

Lou Nolan, the Flyers public address announcer at the Wells Fargo Center joined us today to talk about what’s to come in the Stadium Series game.

