Adopt a Pet: Boots and Rusty

Meet Boots and Rusty! This bonded pair will show you the true meaning of friendship!

The love-able pals have been spent their lives together and Providence Animal Center wants to keep it that way. The pair ended up at the shelter when their owner, had to move into an assisted living facility.

Both Rusty and Boots are mixed breed dogs. Rusty is the younger of the two, at 6-years-old he still loves to play, but his 11-year-old sister Boots, does a good job with keeping up.

Both dogs are full vaccinated, along with being spayed/neutered.

They are patiently waiting for someone to give them their forever home.

Click here to learn more!