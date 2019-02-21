Flyers game at The Linc could be postponed due to heavy rain

Posted 10:30 AM, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37AM, February 21, 2019

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, PA - Here’s something you’ve never seen before...a hockey rink inside the Linc! 🏒🥅

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on division rival Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field as part of the #NHLstadiumseries.

With the NHL season winding down, its an important game for both organizations as they contend for playoff spots.

After the 1st period ends Saturday night, country music star Keith Urban will perform on an entertainment stage modeled after the Art Museum/Rocky Steps.

With some severe rain in the forecast for Saturday evening, organizers of the outdoor game say, “torrential downpours,” could force the game to be rescheduled.

As of Thursday morning, Steve Mayer, Executive Vice President & Chief Content Officer for the National Hockey League, explained how league officials plan on monitoring the weather forecast over the next 48 hours to determine if the game needs to be postponed.

The Flyers are 0-3 playing in outdoor games.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.