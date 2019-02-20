× Philadelphia Libraries to Screen Locally Produced Documentary about Female Abolitionists

“Sisters in Freedom” is a documentary that tells the story of the white and black women who came together to organize America’s first female political force and their battle to abolish slavery.

The Free Library of Philadelphia’s Parkway Central branch will show the documentary on Wednesday, February 27th. After that, 15 other Free Library of Philadelphia locations will show the film throughout March, which is Women’s History Month.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart spoke with some of the people who helped make the documentary.

