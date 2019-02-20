Philadelphia Libraries to Screen Locally Produced Documentary about Female Abolitionists

Posted 4:21 PM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:20PM, February 20, 2019

“Sisters in Freedom” is a documentary that tells the story of the white and black women who came together to organize America’s first female political force and their battle to abolish slavery.

The Free Library of Philadelphia’s Parkway Central branch will show the documentary on Wednesday, February 27th. After that, 15 other Free Library of Philadelphia locations will show the film throughout March, which is Women’s History Month.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart spoke with some of the people who helped make the documentary.

Click here for more information regarding screenings.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.