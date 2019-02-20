Captive Bred Exotic Pets for Sale in South Philly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - In the East Passyunk neighborhood of South Philly, a group of dedicated reptile breeders sell exotic pets and plants from around the world. The shop is kind of like walking into the rain forest...if the r of Passyunk called IllExotics

National Love Your Pet Day is an annual opportunity for people everywhere to pamper their pooch, and to post plenty of pics of their proud pet-owning parents. But February 20th isn't just about cats, dogs, and your other typical, domesticated, fury friends.

This holiday is a day set aside to give extra attention to and pamper your pets and to focus on the special relationship that you have with your pets.

On Wednesday morning, PHL17's Matt Alba spent the morning at IllExotics.

More pet love coming up in 15 minutes on @phl17 !! https://t.co/owtg2muTMw — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) February 20, 2019

PHL17 also spoke with the owner of Pant Dog Center about their indoor daycare options for dogs, and why it might be nice to treat for your pup on a cold day like today!