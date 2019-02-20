Captive Bred Exotic Pets for Sale in South Philly

Posted 9:39 AM, February 20, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - In the East Passyunk neighborhood of South Philly, a group of dedicated reptile breeders sell exotic pets and plants from around the world. The shop is kind of like walking into the rain forest...if the r of Passyunk  called IllExotics

National Love Your Pet Day is an annual opportunity for people everywhere to pamper their pooch, and to post plenty of pics of their proud pet-owning parents. But February 20th isn't just about cats, dogs, and your other typical, domesticated, fury friends.

This holiday is a day set aside to give extra attention to and pamper your pets and to focus on the special relationship that you have with your pets.

On Wednesday morning, PHL17's Matt Alba spent the morning at IllExotics.

 

PHL17 also spoke with the owner of Pant Dog Center about their indoor daycare options for dogs, and why it might be nice to treat for your pup on a cold day like today!

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.